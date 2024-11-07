Luka Doncic’s Shot in Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls Goes Viral
Very few players are capable of creating highlight reel moments like Luka Doncic. Unfortunately for Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, he was the next victim of Doncic's creativity.
During last night's game between the Bulls and Mavericks, Doncic put Williams on skates and rendered his defense useless in a moment that went viral.
Doncic had his usual spectacular performance against the Bulls, putting up 27 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals on 42% shooting from the field. He had five turnovers, but it didn't matter because Doncic was a +35 on the night.
Chicago was playing without both Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball tonight, and it showed on the court. The team failed to score 100 points and shot only 42% from the field and 29% from three.
One bright spot was the play of 20-year-old rising star Matas Buzelis. Bulls fans have been waiting for the forward to have his moment, and he put up 13 points and 9 rebounds on 44/75/100 shooting from the field.
After the loss, the Chicago Bulls finished the night with a 3-5 record. The number isn't too alarming, but the team definitely needs LaVine as the schedule is getting much more difficult. The next five opponents for the Bulls are the: Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
