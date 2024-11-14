Bulls News

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Bulls-Knicks

The NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report for Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks.

Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls picked up a solid win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Coughing up their 22-point lead, Chicago nearly allowed New York to complete the comeback, but held on the secure a 124-123 victory in Madison Square Garden.

Because this game came down to the wire, the NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report that details one big missed all in the final minute of the game. According to the NBA, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns should have been called for a personal foul against Zach LaVine with one minute remaining.

“Towns (NYK) steps laterally into LaVine's (CHI) path on his drive,” the NBA wrote, stating this was an incorrect non-call.

Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns
Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to get past New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-Imagn Images

This missed call came with the score tied 119-119 and Chicago in the bonus.

LaVine ended up turning the ball over, and New York scored on the other end on a Jalen Brunson jump shot. This put the Knicks up 121-119 with 38 seconds remaining, when LaVine should have gone to the free throw line before New York regained possession.

Fortunately for the Bulls, this did not change the outcome of the game, as they were able to hold on and secure the win. LaVine finished with 31 points in the win to help the Bulls survive Towns' 46-point performance.

The Bulls are now 5-7 on the season, while New York is 5-6.

