NBA Admits Missed Mistake in Bulls vs Heat Game
The Chicago Bulls took the Miami Heat down to the wire on Saturday night, leaving South Beach with a massive 114-109 win behind an incredible performance from Josh Giddey.
Giddey led the Bulls with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists on 9-15 shooting from the field, notching his third triple-double of the 2024-25 season. The Bulls have now won two consecutive games after a grueling cold stretch, leaving their two-game Florida trip 2-0.
The Bulls played exceptionally in Saturday's win and even played through an officiating mistake in favor of the Heat.
The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report for Saturday's contest in Miami, admitting an incorrect no-call against the Heat. With 56 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and Chicago up 110-109, Bulls center Zach Collins and Heat forward Andrew Wiggins were fighting for a rebound, but illegal contact by Wiggins went unnoticed.
"Wiggins (MIA) clamps and holds Collins' (CHI) right arm, which affects his ability to pursue the rebound," the NBA commented.
Of course, the Bulls won the game even with a missed no-call against the Heat, so this mistake had no impact on the result. The Bulls would still go on to outscore the Heat 4-0 from this point of the game, highlighted by a huge Josh Giddey three-pointer to put the nail in the coffin.
The Bulls now go on to face the Indiana Pacers on Monday while the Heat take on the Charlotte Hornets.
