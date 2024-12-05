Bulls News

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Update on Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls Trade

The Chicago Bulls could be active at the NBA trade deadline.

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was no secret that the Chicago Bulls attempted to trade Zach LaVine this summer. Entering a rebuild, the Bulls moved on from both DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, but could not find a suitor for LaVine.

Entering the third year of his five-year, $215 million contract, while also coming off a season in which he played 25 games, LaVine’s value this offseason was at an all-time low. Having started the year well, LaVine is averaging 21.8 points on 51.0% from the field and 42.9% from three. Could this entice a contender to take on his contract? Not at Chicago’s current asking price, per a recent report.

Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In a recent article, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed his latest intel as it pertains to the Bulls’ trade outlook.

Via Scotto: “Thus far, multiple executives who’ve spoken to the Bulls say Chicago still has asking prices that are ‘too high’ for LaVine and Vucevic, given their contracts. If both players continue their torrid paces, will a playoff contender believe adding either player could be the missing piece to a deep playoff run? That’s the question Chicago is willing to wait for the answer.”

It is unclear what the Bulls are asking for, and it’s also unclear how much trade value LaVine has built with his hot start to the season. What does remain clear, is that the Bulls are attempting to move some more veteran players this season as they lean further into a rebuild. 

