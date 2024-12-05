NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Update on Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls Trade

A trio of @chicagobulls combine for 79 PTS and 18 3PM in the win 🔥



Nikola Vučević: 29 PTS, 6 3PM

Zach LaVine: 25 PTS, 7 3PM

Coby White: 25 PTS, 5 3PM



This is just the 8th time in NBA history a trio of teammates have each recorded 25+ PTS & 5+ 3PM in the same game! pic.twitter.com/WYB1GAwPUR