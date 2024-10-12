New Development in Lonzo Ball's Injury Return
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is nearing a return to NBA action after more than two years sidelined due to injuries. Ball has worked hard to get back, and is expected to play at some point this preseason for Chicago.
Because he has been out so long, Ball is not going to appear in a game until he is full healthy. The Bulls are making sure the former second overall pick checks every box before allowing him to return to game action.
During a recent episode of his What an Experience podcast, Ball announced that his plan is to play two of the final three preseason games.
“I’m sitting the first two preseason games,” Ball said. “Expecting to play the last two. Maybe two of the last three… Everything is going along, feeling good. Knee is feeling good.”
In a new development, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan revealed that Ball was held out of shootaround on Saturday due to knee soreness.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: “Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball was held out of shootaround today with knee soreness. Donovan called it ‘normal’ and said plan is still for Ball to play two of final three preseason games.”
While Bulls fans are understandably concerned with this new development, it does not sound too significant. If Ball is still expected to play in two of the final three preseason games, this soreness is likely not a major concern.
It is reasonable to expect Chicago to ease Ball back into action, and this includes how they handle practices and shootarounds. This is why it is not surprising for Donovan to call the latest Ball development a “normal” one.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade