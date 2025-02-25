Nick Nurse's Blunt Statement After 76ers' Absurd Blowout Loss to Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers played host to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, a contest where nobody would've predicted preseason that the Bulls would hold a better record than the 76ers at this point. However, injuries have derailed Philadelphia's season, as they are in jeopardy of missing out on the playoffs and not having their draft pick as well.
With Chicago's leading scorer Nikola Vucevic sidelined, the Bulls managed to come into Philadelphia and blowout the Sixers with a 142-110 final score. Led by Josh Giddey's 25 points and 16 rebounds, the Bulls earned their 23rd win of the season. After the game, 76ers coach Nick Nurse spoke with the media and expressed his frustration with the game's outcome.
"Just the overall vibe was really poor from the start," Nurse told reporters after the game. "I think that giving up 39, almost 40 [points] again in the first quarter just kind of set the tone for the game. There just didn't seem to be a lot of energy or life or vibe tonight."
The Sixers have struggled to stop teams in the first quarter over their last three games, allowing 36 to the Boston Celtics, 40 to the Brooklyn Nets, and 39 to the Bulls. Even though he played in the prior two contests, it's evident Joel Embiid isn't the same MVP-level player he used to be and is still battling injury as evident by the news earlier today.
The two teams will meet one more time this season, with the Bulls traveling to Philadelphia yet again for a contest on April 13th to close out both of their regular seasons.
