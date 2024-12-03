Nine-Year NBA Veteran Proposes Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade
Naturally, as the season progresses and teams begin to see whether or not they'll be contenders, trade rumors and conversations start to be brought up regarding star players on struggling teams. While he's been in trade rumors for a while now, the idea of the Chicago Bulls moving on from Zach LaVine continues to be brought up.
With reports already out that Chicago is looking to move on from LaVine as well as teammate Nikola Vucevic, figures in the media have started to pitch their case as to why LaVine should be on a certain team. On a recent episode of "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV, nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parson provided his ideal landing spot for the star guard.
When talking about the Los Angeles Lakers, Parson had this to say about the state of the team:
"I do like them making a move though, I like a Zach LaVine... they need an explosive wing scorer," Parsons said. "The more shooting they get the better they are. It opens up the whole floor for LeBron and Anthony Davis."
In terms of what the Lakers would trade for LaVine, Parsons mentioned Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, D'Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura as assets that could be used in a deal. Knecht would be a difficult player for the Lakers to move, given his success so early into his career. However, the reward of adding an All-Star level guard like LaVine would need to be worth the risk.
