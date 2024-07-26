Six-Year NBA Veteran Makes Decision on Basketball Future
This NBA transaction period has seen a lot of players move teams. While this is always one of the biggest storylines for basketball every summer, but these months are also a transaction period for many professional leagues outside of the NBA.
In an announcement from San-en NeoPhoenix of the B.League, it was revealed that six-year NBA veteran David Nwaba had joined their team.
In a statement shared by the team, Nwaba said, "I am incredibly excited to join PHOENIX and play in front of the best boosters in Japan! Their passion and support mean everything to me and I can't wait to give my all on the court for them. Let's make this season unforgettable together."
In his six NBA seasons, Nwaba spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Houston Rockets. Getting his start in the NBA with Los Angeles in 2017, Nwaba did not become a regular rotation player until his second season the league which came in Chicago.
In 70 games for the Bulls in the 2017-18 season, Nwaba averaged 7.9 points per game in 23.5 minutes per contest. Nwaba's last NBA action came with Houston in the 2021-22 season when he appeared in 46 games before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and waived.
That 2017-18 season was Zach LaVine's first in Chicago, but he played just 24 games as the Bulls finished 27-55.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan