Trae Young Joins LeBron James on Historic NBA List in Bulls-Hawks
The Chicago Bulls had one of the wildest collapses of the NBA season against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. Chicago led Atlanta 124-107 with 6:20 remaining, but they ultimately lost 141-133 that included an insane 18-0 run.
While the Bulls had an epic collapse on their side, it allowed the Hawks to make some history on their side, specifically, Trae Young.
Young put up 27 points, 13 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals on 47/36/100 shooting from the field. Finishing the night, he actually became the second youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 points and 4,000 assists. The only other person who did it before him was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Through 28 games this season, Trae Young averaged 21.8 points, 12.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 40/33/87 shooting from the field. Young is scoring less than his career average, but he's averaging far more assists than usual; it looks as though Young's development has made him more of a passer.
Young wasn't the only one who had a massive night on Thursday. Despite the loss, Zach LaVine put up 37 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds on 56/78/100 shooting from the field. Overall, the Chicago Bulls had a tremendous offensive night, but they simply couldn't play any defense to stop the Hawks - which was a major concern about the team going into the season.
After an incredibly disappointing loss against the Atalnta Hawks, the Chicago Bulls are now on a three-game losing streak with a record of 13-18.
