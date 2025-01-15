Trae Young’s Official Injury Status for Hawks-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have lost three of their last four games, coming off a crushing loss to the nine-win New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Heading into the second leg of a back-to-back series, the Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
The Hawks and Bulls sit in a similar spot as middle-tier Eastern Conference teams and are both stuck in a weird spot between rebuilding and competing.
Atlanta is coming fresh off a win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, where star point guard Trae Young dropped a season-high 43 points. As the Hawks head into the second leg of their back-to-back, they are making the business decision not to push Young's limits.
The Hawks have officially ruled out Young for Wednesday's matchup in Chicago with a right rib contusion.
Young joins Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, Zaccharie Risacher, and Larry Nance Jr., as key Hawks to be ruled out against the Bulls. They will be missing their top three scorers, the 2024 first-overall pick, and a key backup forward on Wednesday, giving the Bulls the opportuntiy to capitalize with a much-needed win.
Young, 26, is averaging 23.1 points and 11.9 assists per game this season, his lowest scoring output since his rookie year but is making up for it with a career-best assist mark.
The Bulls are already 2-1 against the Hawks this season, as Young has averaged 22 points and 14 assists in their three meetings. Missing a few of their best players certainly puts them at a disadvantage against the Bulls, giving Chicago a great chance to pick up a huge home win.
