Zach LaVine's Karl-Anthony Towns Statement Before Knicks-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are facing the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Acquiring star center Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason, the Knicks have started just 4-5 through nine games.
Towns has played well to start his Knicks tenure, averaging 24.9 points and 12.3 rebounds on 52.3 percent from the field and 53.7 percent from three. Wednesday’s game against the Bulls will be Towns’ first matchup this season against his former Timberwolves teammate Zach LaVine.
Speaking with reporters ahead of this game, LaVine said via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “He gives them a lot of offense. Hopefully I can talk a little trash to him, throw him off his game. Say some old words to him, see if it makes him miss a couple threes.”
LaVine and Towns were teammates for two seasons in Minnesota before the All-Star guard was sent to Chicago. LaVine is in his eighth season wit the Bulls after spending the first three years of his career in Minnesota.
Many believe this could be the final season LaVine plays with the Bulls, as they have finally begun rebuilding. The 29-year-old guard has averaged 22.5 points this season, and is a theoretical fit on several contenders.
For now, LaVine has his focus on Chicago and helping the Bulls get a win against Towns and the Knicks.
