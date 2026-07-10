4 Big Things to Watch as the Bulls Head Into Summer League

Happy Caleb Wilson Day to all who celebrate!

The Chicago Bulls are about to begin a new era in Las Vegas. No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson will take the floor at 7:00 p.m. CT for his first taste of NBA action, and he will do so against No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer. The Summer League gym is expected to be packed for the star-studded matchup, but it will mark only the beginning of an exciting five-game slate.

With that in mind, let's go over four big things to keep an eye on as the Bulls take the court over the next week-plus. While you never want to put too much stock into Summer League, we're still bound to learn a lot about some of the franchise's most intriguing talent.

Will Caleb Wilson Rise to the Occasion?

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Caleb Wilson NEED to dominate Summer League for Chicago Bulls fans to be optimistic about his future? Of course not ... but it sure wouldn't hurt!

Simply put, the organization has not had a prospect with as much superstar potential as Wilson since Derrick Rose. While that doesn't mean he has to look the part immediately in Las Vegas, it does mean the expectations are higher than normal. Especially when we consider that AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer each impressed in their outings, many eyes are going to be on just how comfortable Wilson looks in his unofficial NBA debut.

Let's also not forget that Wilson has not played in an actual game since February 10. The UNC star needed thumb surgery after his breakout year, leading to a full shutdown. To be clear, Wilson said immediately following the draft that he is 100 percent healthy. But he also didn't shy away from saying that there were bound to be some "jitters" after being off the court for so long.

Nevertheless, players with Wilson's pedigree are supposed to go into Summer League and turn heads. He has talked a big game up until now, and his new rookie teammate and head coach have not shied away from hyping him up. This will be Wilson's first opportunity to back up everything and prove that he can rise to the occasion.

What Role Will Dailyn Swain Play?

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're not going to get a firm answer to this question over the next couple of weeks. However, we should have a much better understanding of just how versatile Dailyn Swain can be early on in his NBA career.

One of the main question marks with Swain has revolved around where he belongs on the court. A long and strong wing with great downhill athleticism, it's easy to envision him playing as a forward at the next level. With that said, some considered him a two-guard going into the draft after his ball-dominant season with the Longhorns.

Indeed, Swain proved to be an impressive ball-handler and isolation player after transferring to Texas. He's even talked in the past about his experience playing point guard before his growth spurt. Clearly, these guard-like skills have stood out to the Bulls early on, as head coach Tiago Splitter said he wants Swain to be initiating offense a lot at Summer League.

Swain himself even threw around the term "big guard" when asked what role he's discussed with the Bulls thus far. Will that really make the most sense for him, though, especially with there being some legitimate concerns about his long-range jumper?

Obviously, the role Swain plays in Summer League doesn't have to be the role he plays throughout his rookie year. But this will give us an idea of just how well-equipped he is to handle on-ball duties at this point in time. If he passes the test, then it could tell us a lot about how Splitter plans to use him in October.

Does Noa Essengue Look Healthy?

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (24) takes a free-throw shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noa Essengue only got two games under his belt last year before he was shut down. The No. 12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft underwent shoulder surgery that required a lengthy rehab process.

He spoke with the media earlier this week, not mincing words about how difficult sitting out this long has been. The forward also put himself at roughly 98.0 percent, saying that he's still working on range of motion and building confidence with his brand new shoulder. This raised some alarm bells for those on the outside, but Essengue insisted that he feels great and is ready to take the Summer League floor.

Well, we should have a pretty good idea of exactly how healthy Essengue is feeling as soon as Friday night. Someone whose game relies heavily on mobility and attacking, his level of physicality should tell us a lot about where he stands both mentally and physically. Even though most eyes will be on Wilson and Swain, Essengue represents another very intriguing young player with tremendous upside.

Speaking of which, this will be his first opportunity to convince an entirely new front office that he deserves to be a key piece of this rebuild. The more he can demonstrate that he fits alongside Wilson and Swain, the better. Not to mention, the more he can do in the rebounding department and defensively, the more he might win over his new head coach. Splitter has made clear that those are areas he values, and there is some serious competition at the wings on this roster. Stand out now, and it could do you some good come October.

Which Shooter Stands Out Most?

Texas Tech's Donovan Atwell shoots against Wyoming during a non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With an obvious lack of perimeter shooting on the roster, lead executive Bryson Graham filled his Summer League squad with long-range specialists.

Jaylin Sellers is one, and the Bulls were so intrigued by the Providence guard's potential that they inked him to a two-way deal. Sellers shot 42.9 percent on nearly 6.0 attempts a night last season. He was also pretty good at forcing his way to the charity stripe, where he converted at an 85.9 percent clip.

These two-way spots are pretty easy to swap out, so Sellers will have to prove the Bulls made the right choice. And that will be a lot easier said than done with guys like Donovan Atwell and Antonio Reeves also in the Summer League mix.

The former might have had a case for the best pure shooter in this draft. To be frank, it's somewhat surprising he wasn't selected, as Atwell shot 45.8 percent on over 8.0 attempts a night last year for Texas Tech. Overall, Atwell shot 41.5 percent on high volume over his four years of college hoops.

As for Reeves, he was a two-way deal last year with the Hornets and shot 38.7 percent on 7.7 attempts per game. He could have a leg-up on the competition in more ways than one. Not only is he perfectly familiar with the Summer League experience, but he was also a second-round selection of Graham's back in New Orleans. All he might need is a pair of solid games to convince the Bulls to keep him around longer term.

For what it's worth, Chicago still has one full-time roster spot remaining, as well as one two-way contract to hand out. Could we see them add shooters in both slots?

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