Bulls' Rookie Caleb Wilson Already Earning Rave Reviews From Rival GMs

The regular season hasn't even started, but the Caleb Wilson hype train is moving at full speed.

The Chicago Bulls have raved about the No. 4 overall pick ever since he arrived in Chicago. He has been the talk of training camp and the preseason, with plenty of offense running through the youngsters when he's on the floor. Wilson will surely have his ups and downs in Year 1, but the Bulls have made it abundantly clear that they believe he can transform into the star talent this organization desperately needs.

And they're not alone!

The NBA released its annual 2026-27 GM Survey. The executives were asked to answer 48 total questions and were not allowed to vote for anyone associated with their respective organization. We certainly can't call the Bulls as a whole "well represented" in this year's results, which isn't necessarily a surprise considering their rebuilding efforts. But their rookie did receive quite the acknowledgement.

NBA GMs Already Loving Caleb Wilson?

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NBA general managers were asked which rookie they believe will be the best in five years. Caleb Wilson, who was part of a highly coveted Top 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, jumped two of his classmates.

In fact, the results had Wilson receiving the same number of votes as No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa (33.0 percent). Cameron Boozer checked in behind the two (23.0 percent), while Darryn Peterson came in next (10.0 percent).

Only time will tell if the GMs are right, but this answer says a lot about the strong early impression that Wilson has made. It was only a handful of months ago that he was the consensus No. 4 pick, but this makes it feel as if the league is already second-guessing that assessment.

It also sure doesn't feel as if these same GMs expect it to take that long for Wilson to climb the ranks. When asked who will walk away with the Rookie of the Year award, Wilson (20.0 percent of votes) came in behind only Boozer (50.0 percent).

Now, it is worth mentioning that the Rookie of the Year tally may have more to do with the situation than with how a player immediately translates. Boozer and Wilson are expected to have a higher usage than both Dybantsa and Peterson. The No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft, respectively, are on teams that could be eyeing a playoff run this season.

Regardless, Wilson has clearly won over some of the best minds in the sport, and this should only have the Bulls feeling better about their current trajectory. He even received votes for who was the "biggest steal of the draft" despite being selected as high as he was. Brayden Burries walked away with the top spot in that category, but Wilson came in tied for fifth with 7.0 percent of the votes.

It's always a tad scary to have expectations rise this high for a rookie. The Bulls haven't seen anything like it since Derrick Rose stepped in the building. At the same time, if any player can handle the spotlight, it might as well be Wilson. He has set the bar equally high for himself ever since his name was called on draft night. That alone plays a big part in all the excitement that is brewing.

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