The 2026 NBA Cup bracket is set .

Eight teams have advanced past their four-game group stage slate and earned a spot in the knockout bracket , which begins with the quarterfinals next weekend. Win, and advance to the semifinals. Win again, and two teams will punch their ticket to the NBA Cup championship at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on Dec. 11.

In this piece, we’ll rank the eight teams based on who is most likely to win the 2026 NBA Cup. (If you’re looking for traditional big-picture championship power rankings, this is not that article. You can read that here .)

So ... without further ado, which team will join the Lakers, Bucks and Knicks by proudly hanging an NBA Cup banner at their arena? Let’s take a look:

8. Dallas Mavericks

Flagg is averaging 24.8 points, 6.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game in his second season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 12–7

12–7 NBA Cup record: 4–0, +40

4–0, +40 Previous ranking : No. 16

This might seem disrespectful to the only team to go undefeated in NBA Cup group play, and I apologize for that. But a first-round matchup against the Spurs does not bode well for Cooper Flagg’s chances to hoist the NBA Cup. The Mavs are already 0–2 against San Antonio this season—a 122–106 loss in October and a one-point defeat earlier this month in a game Victor Wembanyama tallied 52 points and 24 rebounds to lead San Antonio to a win despite the Spurs’ inability to make a three-point shot (5 of 36) that night. It’s just a bad matchup. Sorry, Mavs.

7. Detroit Pistons

Record: 12–6

12–6 NBA Cup record: 3–1, +46

3–1, +46 Previous ranking: No. 10

There’s so much uncertainty about who will be suiting up for Detroit in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Jalen Duren has been out since October with a right hamstring strain, but he recently took part in a practice with the G League Motor City Cruise, and he could be back in time. Cade Cunningham has missed the last two games with a right knee injury, and the Pistons aren’t in any rush to get him back on the floor.

If those two players are healthy, the Pistons certainly have a chance to win the Cup. If not, I don’t see Isaiah Joe and Ausar Thompson able to carry the offensive load through all three rounds.

6. Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are making their second appearance in the NBA Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 12–7

12–7 NBA Cup record: 3–1, +67

3–1, +67 Previous ranking : No. 5

The Celtics have been sputtering lately , losing five of their last six games, including an 87–86 clunker against the Hawks on Friday night. The reasons for their struggles are easy to point out: Boston just isn’t making shots. Over that 1–5 span, the Celtics have the NBA’s worst true shooting percentage (50.7%) and second-worst offensive rating (104.8). They are taking the most threes in the NBA (48.8 per game) but making them at a mere 31.1% clip. Derrick White is shooting a hideous 19.4% from deep over that span on over seven attempts per game.

The NBA Cup would be a good time for Boston to correct course and find its offense again.

5. Atlanta Hawks

Record: 12–6

12–6 NBA Cup record: 3–1, +22

3–1, +22 Previous ranking : No. 12

Say hello to the current No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference—in both the NBA Cup and the regular season standings. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson leading the charge, the Hawks have emerged as a legitimate contender in the East. A deep run in the NBA Cup would announce to the rest of the league that these Hawks are here to stay.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome is arguably the NBA’s biggest breakout star this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 15–5

15–5 NBA Cup record: 3–1, +23

3–1, +23 Previous ranking : No. 6

Please note the Grizzlies previous ranking of No. 6 in our NBA Cup power rankings. That’s right. We’ve been Grizzlies Respecters since the opening weeks of the season. I mean, how can you not be? Memphis is scoring the most points per game (119.8) with seven different players averaging double figures per game, a group led by surprising All-Star shoo-in Ty Jerome.

The only thing holding the Grizzlies back from ranking higher on this list is Cameron Boozer’s injury . He’ll miss the NBA Cup. It would’ve been a lot of fun watching the Rookie of the Year candidate play in meaningful games in December. I guess we’ll have to settle for watching Boozer compete in the playoffs.

3. Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 13–6

13–6 NBA Cup record: 3–1, +34

3–1, +34 Previous ranking : No. 9

It’s a great time to hop on the Trail Blazers’ bandwagon. At 13–6, Portland is off to its best start since 2014—Damian Lillard’s third season in the NBA. It’s no fluke, either—the Trail Blazers have tallied the most wins (9) against teams with .500 records or better. Led by the 1-2 scoring punch of Deni Avdija—who has one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NBA—and Lillard, Portland has the NBA’s fifth-best offensive rating and sixth-best net rating.

Would an NBA Cup win be enough for owner Tom Dundon to give coach Micah Nori a contract extension? Let’s hope.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James has already won an NBA Cup title, doing so with the Lakers in 2023. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 16–4

16–4 NBA Cup record: 3–1, +12

3–1, +12 Previous ranking : No. 2

Heading into Friday night, the NBA Cup clinching scenario for the 76ers was simple: Beat the Pacers, and they win East Group B. Lose, and Philadelphia would be out. LeBron James & Co. opened with a 30-point first quarter and cruised to a snoozy 111–87 win. That’s really a good summary of the 76ers’ season so far: It hasn’t been super flashy, but Philadelphia has gotten the job done when it matters most. The 76ers are a perfect 12–0 this season in clutch games (contests within five points with five minutes or less remaining). Winning clutch games at that clip is not sustainable, but you know what is? Having All-Stars like LeBron, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey handling the ball in those clutch situations.

1. San Antonio Spurs

Record: 16–4

16–4 NBA Cup record: 3–1, +51

3–1, +51 Previous ranking : No. 3

The reason why San Antonio is ranked No. 1 on this list is the simple fact that it has Victor Wembanyama, and he wants to hoist the NBA Cup. “Hell yeah,” Wembanyama said Friday night when asked if the potential of winning the NBA Cup inspired the Spurs to come back from a 20-point deficit Friday night against the Lakers. “We all know the bigger picture with the playoffs, but at the end of the day we’re winners. We want to win everything.”

Last year, the Spurs lost the NBA Cup title game to the Knicks. They suffered the same fate in the NBA Finals. San Antonio wants the Cup, and they certainly have the talent to win it.

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