Chicago Bulls Draft Sim IV: Lottery Luck Strikes Again Before a Steal at No. 15

It's been far too long since our last Chicago Bulls draft lottery simulation!

Over the last couple of months, we have used the trusty Tankathon to simulate the lottery twice before making a selection for the Bulls. In this latest edition, I chose to start including their second first-round pick courtesy of the Portland Trail Blazers!

Below you'll find our previous sims, as well as both the current lottery order and my recent simulated version!

Sim I – Cameron Boozer (Duke)

Sim II – Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

Sim III – Brayden Burries (Arizona)

Current NBA Draft Lottery Order (April 20)

1. Washington Wizards (17-65)

2. Indiana Pacers (19-63)

3. Brooklyn Nets (20-62)

4. Utah Jazz (22-60)

5. Sacramento Kings (22-60)

6. Memphis Grizzlies (25-57)

7. Atlanta Hawks – via Pelicans (26-56)

8. Dallas Mavericks (25-56)

9. Chicago Bulls (31-51)

10. Milwaukee Bucks (32-50)

11. Golden State Warriors (37-45)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – via LA Clippers (42-40)

13. Miami Heat (43-39)

14. Charlotte Hornets (44-38)

NBA Draft Lottery Simulation IV

1. Washington Wizards

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Chicago Bulls

4. Atlanta Hawks – via Pelicans

5. Indiana Pacers – Clippers

6. Brooklyn Nets

7. Utah Jazz

8. Memphis Grizzlies

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Milwaukee Bucks

11. Golden State Warriors

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – via Clippers

13. Miami Heat

14. Charlotte Hornets

The Chicago Bulls Select ...

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) go for a loose ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

No. 3 – Caleb Wilson, UNC

If the Chicago Bulls do not move up the draft order next month, you might as well blame me for using up all their luck! This is now shockingly the third time that the odds have landed in their favor during one of my simulations. It also happens to be the second time they have landed at No. 3. So, for the sake of content, let's imagine the Bulls' new front office decides to shake things up!

Of course, the general consensus is that Cameron Boozer will hear his name called third. Could this selection make plenty of sense for the Bulls, especially considering the ties they have to his father? Absolutely. He offers them a level of size and physicality they have desperately needed in the front court in recent years. They also wouldn't have to worry much about his ability to slide in next to Matas Buzelis, as the former No. 11 overall pick did some of his best work at small forward this season.

Nevertheless, UNC's Caleb Wilson is another highly-touted prospect who checks the size and physicality box. He is the superior raw athlete and offers tantalizing above-the-rim playmaking. During his 24 games for the Tar Heels this season, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. Even more impressive, he did this while shooting 57.8 percent from the field.

While Wilson is listed as a power forward, he has the length and explosiveness to slide in at either frontcourt position (though he will have to get stronger to handle true centers). He is a special transition athlete who flies up the floor thanks to his long strides, but his ability to finish at the rim is what makes him truly standout among the rest.

Whether it be off a hard slash, a smooth roll, or even a drive off the bounce, Wilson has a combination of fluidity and aggressiveness that few possess. Speaking of which, the two-way potential is as high as anyone in this 2026 class. Wilson plays with the kind of motor that every NBA team can fall in love with. He also provides a seven-foot wingspan that he can use to switch onto smaller players and help protect the rim. The fact that he averaged nearly 3.0 stocks (steals + blocks) a game says it all.

When I watch Wilson play, I see shades of several different All-NBA-caliber contributors. He has the defensive versatility of Scottie Barnes, the offensive creativity of Pascal Siakam, and the ferociousness of (dare I say?) Giannis Antetokounmpo. To be sure, I recognize how crazy those comps sound, but I do believe they provide a good idea of what type of player we're talking about. He may not be the most well-rounded scorer, but the athleticism and paint presence are undeniable.

What will continue to hold Wilson back is that he doesn't offer much as a shooter or ball-handler. Could he progress in those departments? Of course, and he hasn't necessarily been afraid to let the open three fly. He's also more than capable of pushing the tempo on his own in transition. Nonetheless, for him to really ever inch toward those comps above, he is going to have to be able to create more for himself.

No. 15 – Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Back on the clock the moment the lottery ends, the Chicago Bulls could try to find their Coby White replacement. The 2026 NBA Draft is loaded with guard talent, particularly those who have a knack for finding the bottom of the net.

If Labaron Philon Jr. is still on the board, it's hard to imagine the Bulls not going this route. The Alabama standout returned for his sophomore season and made the most of it. Philon improved in almost every statistical category, averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 50.1 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from downtown on just over 6.0 attempts a night.

Josh Giddey has shown some improvements in the scoring department over the last year-plus. He's specifically done a better job getting to the free throw line and knocking down his three-point jumpers. Still, Giddey's first instinct is always going to be to set up his teammates, meaning the Bulls will need to add more scoring firepower in the backcourt to take the next step.

Philon is an extremely shifty player who is repeatedly embarrassing defenders off the dribble. There is no question that he has some great speed to his game, but Philon is all about playing at his own pace and hunting his spots on the floor. Not many guards have a more mature-looking bag in this draft class.

My gut tells me that Philon will be gone by the time the lottery is over. But, as we said, this is also such a deep draft that someone is bound to slide a little. The fact that Philon needs the ball in his hands to be at his best could hurt him a bit in the pre-draft process. The Bulls need someone with his on-ball instincts, though, and they should also be encouraged by his vastly improved three-point stroke.

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