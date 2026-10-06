By all accounts, Tiago Splitter means business.

The new Chicago Bulls head coach has been deemed serious by numerous players. And, for what it's worth, that is the energy that exudes from him when addressing reporters after training camp practices. The former Portland Trail Blazers interim head coach was brought to the organization to jumpstart a new winning era. You don't do that by goofing around.

You also don't do that by setting unrealistic expectations. While Splitter leans toward the serious side, his patience has stood out just as much. Time and again, the head coach has highlighted the development that must take place, understanding that this process is in its very early stages.

Speaking of which, this process also begins in earnest on Wednesday night. The Bulls will welcome the Phoenix Suns into the United Center for their first of five preseason games. As meaningful as training camp can be, live game action is arguably when Splitter can do his most meaningful teaching, so how does he expect to handle this first exhibition game?

What are the Bulls Thinking Heading into the Preseason?

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, Tiago Splitter outlined what he wants to see from his young squad in their first on-court appearance. Recognizing that a long regular season lies ahead, the head coach implied that Game 1 is largely about getting this group's feet wet.

"Just reading the game," Splitter said. "How are they going to attack? How are they going to be physically? One-on-one situations. Closeouts. How are rotations going? All those little things that in practice, sometimes it's easier because you know what's coming, but in a game, you got to react to the game."

Of course, helping this group react mid-game is one of Splitter's primary jobs, but it's important to see how this young group can naturally adjust. It also comes as very little surprise that Splitter underscored physicality and defense ahead of the preseason opener. If we've learned anything about the identity he wants to establish, it's that everything begins on the defensive side of the ball.

As for the expectations for his two high-upside wings, it sounds like Splitter hopes to see an immediate sense of urgency offensively.

"I want them being a little more aggressive dictating the offense instead of just waiting to attack," Splitter said of Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson.

In other words, Bulls fans shouldn't have to wait long to watch their top young talent run the show. Does that mean they will have complete autonomy? Of course not, but this isn't the same old conservative Bulls. The future is Buzelis and Wilson, and everyone is well aware of that.

"I'm telling them to shoot the ball ... just reinforce them to give them the confidence to attack or take the open shot and play their game," Norman Powell said of his veteran role. "I like it. I like them being aggressive. I think our playing style and how we want to play fits what their strengths are. So this preseason just being on them each and every single team they have the ball, look to be aggressive, look to attack, create offense.

Nonetheless, the preseason will be about far more than simply setting up Buzelis and Wilson for success. Splitter plans to run a very deep rotation, as many teams do early on. He also admitted that the coaching staff plans to try many different looks, which might have to include going small at the five.

Nic Claxton is sidelined for the next couple of weeks, while Zach Collins is still waiting to be cleared. This means two-way big Tobe Awaka will get plenty of minutes alongside Jalen Smith. However, it sure sounds like lanky forwards like Wilson and Noa Essengue could get a taste of playing under the rim.

All of this is part of the evaluation process, which isn't that what 2026-27 is all about for the rebuilding Bulls?

"It's really hard to just evaluate guys from practice," Splitter said. "Games are a totally different thing. The lights are on. We got to see them play together."

The preseason opener may not make or break the 2026-27 season, but it will serve as an important first impression for everyone involved.

After the Bulls tip off their preseason action on Wednesday, the team will host another exhibition matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Up next will be two more on the road before a final preseason meeting in Chicago against the Timberwolves. It will all set up a highly anticipated season opener in Toronto on October 21.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news