Cleveland Cavaliers Must Still Make This Key Mandatory Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers are clearly trying to win the NBA Finals this year or within the next few seasons.
They made a massive win-now move at the trade deadline by acquiring De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks for Caris LeVert and Georges Niang, along with a package of draft picks.
However, the Cavaliers are still required to make one more following this trade, and time is running out for them to do so.
In the deal with the Hawks, the Cavaliers sent out two players but received only one in return, bringing their roster from 13 to 14 players.
By rule, Cleveland must add one more player to a standard NBA contract within their roster within 14 days of dipping below the minimum. The deadline to make that move will be this Thursday, February 20.
The Cavaliers have a couple of options to fill this roster spot.
They could convert one of their players on a two-deal (Emoni Bates, Luke Travers, or J.T. Thor) to a standard NBA deal. Cleveland's front office couple also browse the buyout market to sign one of the remaining free agents.
The Cavaliers' best decision is likely to use this open roster spot to add a backup big.
Cleveland's frontcourt is thin outside of starters Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, especially after trading Niang in the Hunter deal. The team could use some added depth.
A fabulous option would be adding center Mo Bamba, who remains on the market.
Whatever the Cavaliers' move is, we'll know within the coming days.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Content
MORE: Evan Mobley Delivers Strong Claim on What Makes Cavaliers Different
MORE: Analyst Makes Bold Claim On Possible Cavaliers, Knicks Playoff Series
MORE: One Key Cavaliers Player Could Be in Danger of Losing Their Job
MORE: Analyst Gives Cleveland Cavaliers Admirable Compliment
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Unveil Notable Name Change For Arena