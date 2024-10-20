Cavaliers Rookie Could See Increased Role To Start Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers will once again start the regular season shorthanded due to injuries. Last season, Jarrett Allen missed the first few weeks of the season, and this time, Max Strus will be out until late November with an ankle sprain.
There are a number of players who will see an increased role following the injury news. One of those could be Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland's first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
It's hard to imagine Kenny Atkinson will throw Tyson right into the fire of starting for an NBA team trying to contend for a championship. There are a few other contenders for that role. However, Cleveland's rookie could still play a bigger role for the Wine and Gold than he originally anticipated as a key piece of the bench.
Strus averaged 32.0 minutes a game last season and was a key piece in their rotation. Cleveland's head coach needs to find someone to fill in the starting lineup and adjust everyone's minutes to make up for Strus' absence. The Cavs also have a serious issue with their roster: their lack of forward depth.
Tyson could find himself with some regular minutes off the bench to start the season. This may only be 10-12 to start off, but it's something for a player who was likely on the precipice of being in the original rotation to begin with.
The 21-year-old-rookie was phenomenal in the summer league and carried over that strong play into Cleveland four preseason games as well.
Tyson appeared in all four of Cleveland's preseason games. Most of that playing time came in the second half after Cleveland's core had gotten their work in. In an average of 16 minutes a game, Tyson avergaed 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists a game.
His ability to score, play make, and do just about everything on the floor makes him an obvious candidate to enter Cleveland's rotation with Strus out.
Many analysts viewed Tyson as NBA-ready when the Cavs drafted him in June. With Strus' injury and the Cav's need for more wing depth, we're about to find out how ready the NBA truly is.