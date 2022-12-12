Should The Cavs Trade For This 2019 First-Round Draft Pick?

The Cavs have assembled their best roster since their 2018 Finals run when LeBron James was still in town. However, there are still holes in this team and needs that they have to fill to get back to that point.

One of these needs is at the small forward position. Thankfully, a solution may be on the market. This would be New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.

Reddish has had a peculiar NBA career. The Atlanta Hawks took him with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 Draft but was then traded to the New York Knicks last season. Since being traded has been in and out of the rotation.

Now it appears the Knicks would be willing to part ways with the former first-round pick for the right price.

The market value for Reddish right now is reportedly not too high. This value is just a second-round pick or a young player on a rookie contract. Should the Cavs give this up to acquire him?

Cleveland does have a need for wing depth. Right now they have Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and Isaac Okoro playing the three with Caris LeVert making appearances there as well. Each of these players has had their moments, but it would never be an issue to have a surplus at this position.

Reddish has a three-point percentage of .323 and a field goal percentage of .393 over his five-year career. He can create his own shot or be a spot-up shooter which would seamlessly fit into the Cavs' scheme.

If all it would take is a late draft pick then there is no reason why the Cavs shouldn't pursue this trade.

