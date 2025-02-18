Cavaliers All-Stars Poke Fun At Each Other After Facing Off
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is now in the rear-view mirror, with mostly negative reviews to show for it. Fans and players alike have come out in opposition to the long breaks in between games, and even in the middle of the championship game.
After the tournament, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell told the media that it was "tough" overall, but his performance on the court also certainly impacted his enjoyment of All-Star weekend. Mitchell shot just 1-of-11 from the field across two first-to-40-point games.
That one make? It came against his Cleveland teammate, Evan Mobley, and Mitchell wasn't shy to poke fun at Mobley in an Instagram post on Monday.
"May have only made one shot... but at least it was on @evanmobley4," Mitchell wrote. Mobley joked back in a comment, "Had to let you get one lol."
Mitchell appeared in his sixth All-Star Game on Sunday, but the weekend festivities were a first for 23-year-old Evan Mobley. The two competed side-by-side in the Skills Challenge the night before, winning the team competition.
Mobley had six points on 3-of-4 shooting in the lone game he played over the weekend, a 41-32 loss by Team Kenny at the hands of Team Chuck.
If the All-Star Game goes back to East vs. West, as Mitchell suggested, then Mitchell, Mobley and fellow All-Star Darius Garland (six points) may all be able to play on the same team again. For now, it seems like the Cavaliers enjoyed getting to face off for a night and will now go back to focusing on an NBA Finals run.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Content
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Star Reveals What Team Must Do To Reach Finals
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers to Honor Franchise Icon with "Bow Tie Night"
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Superstar Opens Up On New All-Star Game Format
MORE: Darius Garland Trades Barbs With Former Cavaliers Forward
MORE: Analyst Praises Cavaliers Trio After NBA's All-Star Saturday Night