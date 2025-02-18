Cleveland Cavaliers Unveil Notable Name Change For Arena
The Cleveland Cavaliers home area has gone by many names and seen numerous makeovers since it first opened up as Gund Arena in 1994. It's latest name change is a move to simplify the latest iteration of the name.
Rock Entertainment Group, run by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to handle many of his business ventures surrounding the team and arena, announced on Monday that the team's home facility will now be rebranded as Rocket Arena.
The move aligns with the brand restage of naming rights partner Rocket – owned by Gilbert – which has unified its mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses under the "Rocket" name. This marks the most visible, impactful and permanent element of the Rocket brand refresh to date.
For the last six years, the arena was called Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. From the debut of that name fans tried to find a less wordy nickname for the venue. This rebrand provides an easy solution for that trivial dilemma for fans with a simplified version of the name.
Fans can also expect the new name to be reflected across the building's signage during a transitional phase over the next several months.
