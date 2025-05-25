Analyst Identifies Major Challenge Cavaliers Face After Star's Award
Evan Mobley finally became the star the Cleveland Cavaliers had been waiting for since they selected him with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Mobley received massive recognition for his All-Star season and became the first player in franchise history to win Defensive Player of the Year.
Mobley more than deserved this honor, and this is a great way to recognize his breakout season.
However, Mobley's award does create more challenges for Cleveland moving forward.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey recently named the Cavaliers "losers" during the NBA's award season because Mobley's winning DPOY award gave him a reported $45 million bonus in his contract.
"Of course, all that extra money going to Mobley will make team-building significantly more difficult for the Cleveland Cavaliers," wrote Baily.
"They'd obviously prefer to pay it than lose Mobley, who could be on the way to superstardom, but that difference in 2025-26 salary alone could cost them a role player."
"The extra money to Mobley will almost certainly mean bigger luxury tax penalties for Cleveland, too. Again, for contenders with up-and-coming stars, this is simply the cost of doing business, but it will bring a little economic and team-building pain."
The most notable player the Cavaliers risk losing this offseason is Ty Jerome, who is coming off a career year with the Wine and Gold. The guard's incredible season will make him a hot commodity during free agency.
It's not impossible for the Cavaliers to re-sign Jerome, and Koby Altman even said they're "hopeful" something will happen.
However, as Baily points out, Cleveland's increasing salary cap will only make building a championship-caliber team more difficult in the future.
