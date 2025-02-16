Cavaliers' Star Duo Wins 2025 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered 2025 NBA All-Star Saturday Night representing the team in two of the competitions.
And through one event, the Wine and Gold are bringing home some hardware.
On Saturday night, Cavaliers All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley combined to win the 2025 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge. This marks the team's second Skills Challenge crown in the past four years, as the trio of Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen won the event in Cleveland back in 2022.
The Cleveland duo, who were dubbed Team Cavs, recorded the second-fastest combined time in the first round at 1:19.4, which was less just over a second ahead of Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher and Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (1:20.6).
The first round of the event was not without controversy, as the San Antonio Spurs tandem of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were disqualified for intentionally tossing aside their shooting basketballs. The Golden State Warriors duo of Moses Moody and Draymond Green, known as Team Warriors, recorded the fastest combined time of the first round to face Team Cavs.
After a rather shaky first round start, in which he missed eight of his nine shot attempts and two chest passes, Mobley had a near-perfect final round. The Cleveland big man only missed one three-pointer and one chest pass during his championship run, which took just 30.7 seconds. For reference, his first round time was roughly 41 seconds.
Mitchell's first run also had a couple of miscues. When grabbing his first dribbling basketball, the ball got away from him and took him off course. He also missed all six of his three-point attempts, as his first round time was roughly 38 seconds. But in the final round, the six-time reigning All-Star drained two of his five shot attempts, missing his first three triples, and converted every pass. His final round time was 29.7 seconds.
After the contest, Mitchell reflected on the Wine and Gold's Skills Challenge victory and opportunity to represent the team on the All-Star stage.
"When we agreed to do this, I told Ev I wouldn't let him down," Mitchell said in an on-floor interview. "He's already got a win, so really the pressure was on me. He did his part. It's fun being out here with your teammates. We're about to watch our teammate DG perform next [in the NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest]. So it's exciting, it's a blessing to be out here as a group for sure."
