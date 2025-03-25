Cavaliers Star Shares Championship Mentality Ahead Of NBA Playoffs
Entering play on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 57-14 record.
With 11 regular-season games remaining, the Wine and Gold are already tied for their third-most wins in a season in franchise history.
One main reason for Cleveland's impressive campaign has been the team's All-Star backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, who were announced as the cover athletes for the newest issue of SLAM Magazine on Monday.
In the issue's cover story, written by SLAM Magazine's Deyscha Smith, the pair discuss the Cavaliers' dominant season, as well as their mindset ahead of the upcoming NBA Playoffs. And according to one of these All-Stars, this mindset appears to be "championship-or-bust."
"Until we have this parade in Cleveland, [and I'm] on the floats and [have] a ring on my finger, we haven't done anything," Garland told Smith.
In hopes of winning their first title since 2016, the Wine and Gold aim to build on the steady progression they have made over the previous three seasons.
After making it to the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament, Cleveland traded for Mitchell and clinched a spot in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs the next season. However, the team fell to the New York Knicks in five games.
Then, the Cavaliers took one step further the following year when they defeated the Orlando Magic in a seven-game Eastern Conference First Round series. This marked their first playoff series win since 2018. But an injury-riddled postseason came to an end in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as the Wine and Gold fell to the eventual NBA Champion Boston Celtics in five games.
In the team's first season under Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland leads the NBA in points per game (122.3), three-point percentage (38.4%), and offensive rating (121.5), while ranking second in the league in net rating (+10.1). Along with six players averaging double-digit points per game and just one averaging at least 31 minutes per contest, the Cavaliers appear poised for a deep playoff run.
Ultimately, time will tell if the Wine and Gold end up earning their second championship in franchise history this year.
