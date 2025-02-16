Cavaliers' Darius Garland Offers All-Star Advice to Evan Mobley
The Cleveland Cavaliers have some considerable All-Star representation in San Francisco this year.
As a result of their barrelling to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Cavs have managed to land three All-Star selections for the first time since the trio of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love earned their nods in 2017.
It's not the first time around for Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland as an All-Star participant, as Garland has earned his debut selection in 2022, while Mitchell has had six total selections throughout his career.
However, it is the first time showing for Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, who's been a critical factor in Cleveland's overwhelming success this season.
Ahead of All-Star Weekend, Garland revealed some of the advice he gave to Mobley before his first time out.
"We just told him to enjoy the experience," Garland said. "I mean, a lot of people don't be able to be All-Stars, so it's cool just to be here, be one of the top 24 people in the world. So, I mean, it's super cool. Just enjoy the moment, do all of the events, and yeah, connect with other people, interact with the fans, and have a good time."
Mobley has been immensely impactful for Cleveland through the first half of the season. He's averaged 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in his 48 games, and has the momentum to keep up the pace following the All-Star Break.
Mobley has been and will continue to be active during the weekend's festivities. The big man took home the second Skills Challenge victory of his career on Saturday with Donovan Mitchell and will have the chance to get some run in the All-Star Game come Sunday.
The Cavaliers duo will start the action on Sunday by facing off in the unique four-team All-Star Game in the battle between Kenny's Young Stars and Chuck's Global Stars. Whoever wins will punch their ticket for a chance to win the event entirely.
Tip off for the All-Star action on Sunday begins at 8 PM ET.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers' Darius Garland Comes Up Short In NBA Three-Point Contest
MORE: Donovan Mitchell Credits This Cavaliers Coach for His Success
MORE: Cavaliers Coach On Cleveland Star: 'He Wants To Be One Of The Greats'
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Reunite With Fan Favorite
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Gives Team Massive Credit Heading Into All-Star Break