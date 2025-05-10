Cavaliers' Darius Garland Gets Honest About Lingering Injury
After missing four playoff games over two weeks, Darius Garland returned to the floor on Friday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.
DG's return was a nice boost for the Cavaliers, but it was clear that Cleveland's All-Star point guard still isn't at 100 percent health.
Garland talked to the media after the game and opened up about his injury and the pain he'd been in.
"Ya'll don't understand what I'm going through. I mean, everybody had their opinion. I'm going out there and playing basketball. Everybody has nicks and bruises around the time, so going out there to win the series," said Garland after Friday's win.
Watch Darius Garland's Full Post-Game Media Availability Here:
Garland went on to say that even though he's been doing some conditioning to help prepare for the game, nothing matches the intensity of a playoff game.
Even though he was on the court, he still didn't quite look like himself. He only scored 10 points and shot 27 percent from the floor and 28 percent from behind the arc in 24 minutes of play.
As it pertains to Game 4 on Sunday, DG said he's still treating the injury "day by day," which includes rest, icing, and recovery.
We'll see what Garland's official status is heading into Game 4.
However, even though he is still returning to his All-Star form, the point guard had a +/- of positive 10 in Game 3, showing just how much this Cavaliers team needs him on the floor.
