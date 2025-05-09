Donovan Mitchell Gets Honest Ahead Of Cavaliers' Game 3 Matchup With Pacers
Donovan Mitchell gave it his all in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 2 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
The star guard scored 48 points, played 36 minutes, and was clearly in discomfort and pain throughout the evening. However, even this wasn't enough to stop the Pacers from taking a 2-0 series lead.
As the Cavaliers head into Game 3, away from their home court and with the unknown of whether Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, or De'Andre Hunter will play, Mitchell knows that this is essentially a must-win for the Wine and Gold.
"We've got to take care of business. We ain't got no choice," said Mitchell during Friday's shoot-around. "The biggest thing is, we should've had Game 2, but didn't. Can't dwell on that and go out there and tie the series up."
Watch Donovan Mitchell's Entire Pre-Game 3 Media Availability Here:
With the Cavaliers risking going down 3-0 in the series on Friday night, Mitchell only has one mindset: win.
Obviously, one of the biggest challenges facing the Cavaliers and their hopeful comeback in the series is that they must win one of the next two games on the road.
Mitchell admitted that playing against a hostile crowd won't be easy, but they can't let that affect the outcome.
"I've got a lot of respect for this fan base. They have shown over the years how passionate they are. No doubt tonight will be the same way. It's not going to be an easy enviorment, but we have not choice but to take care of these two games otherwise we'll be done."
A lot has been said about the Cavaliers over the last 72 hours, but Mitchell is only focused on right now, and he knows, "We'll be ready."
