Cavaliers Get Major Darius Garland Injury Update Before Game 3
The Cleveland Cavaliers' backs are against the wall heading into Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, so they definitely need as many bodies as possible.
Given the injuries they have had to deal with thus far in this series, with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and DeAndre Hunter all being compromised and missing time, it has been difficult.
However, the Cavaliers have finally gotten some good news on the injury front, as ESPN's Shams Charania has reported on the Pat McAfee Show that he expects Garland to play Friday night.
Garland has not played since Game 2 of Cleveland's first-round series win over the Miami Heat due to a toe injury. He dropped 27 and 21 points, respectively, in Games 1 and 2 of that four-game sweep.
During the regular season, the 25-year-old averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists over 30.7 minutes per game on 47.2/40.1/87.8 shooting splits, earning his second All-Star selection.
As a result of Garland's struggles defensively and his rather poor shooting over the last couple of months, some have wondered if the Cavs are actually better off without Garland, and the numbers have actually seemed to reflect that the Cavaliers play better with him off the floor.
That being said, the fact that Cleveland is now down 2-0 against the Pacers sans Garland makes it rather difficult to fully buy into that narrative, especially considering that the Cavs have had trouble generating offense outside of Donovan Mitchell.
We'll see if Garland is able to suit up for Game 3 and if he will be able to be effective if he does.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Huge Injury Update Before Game 3 vs. Pacers
MORE: Cavaliers Get Encouraging News On Injured Trio Ahead Of Game 3 vs. Pacers
MORE: The Cavaliers Are Not The Soft Team Everyone Says They Are
MORE: Cavaliers Receive Concerning Game 3 Injury Update vs. Pacers
MORE: Cavaliers Receive Disappointing Darius Garland Injury Update Before Game 3