Cavs Darius Garland Responds To Criticism Over Fit With Donovan Mitchell
The question of whether or not Cleveland Cavaliers guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell can co-exist has come up quite a bit in recent years. Pleas for splitting up the duo seemed to reach their apex this offseason after the wine and gold were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by the eventual NBA Champion Boston Celtics.
As the offseason commenced several months later, however, cooler heads prevailed and team president of basketball operations Koby Altman opted for keeping the entire roster together, with a few ancillary additions. That means Garland and Mitchell will be back leading the Cavs offense under the direction of new head coach Kenny Atkinson this fall.
Speaking at the teams media day on Monday, Garland offered up a response to those who doubt the duos fit.
"We've been here for three years now, going on three years," Garland began . "We've made a jump every year, made some improvements. I think it's working. If we keep improving every year. A typical fan might not see that, but people that really understand basketball and know what's going on they really see it."
Lineups featuring both Mitchell and Garland posted a net rating of +8.9 during the 2022-23 season. Last year, a campaign derailed for Garland by a broken jaw, lineups featuring both guards still maintained a net rating of +5.7 net rating.
So the advanced metrics speak to Garland and Mitchell functioning together just fine. Something the stats can't possibly capture is the chemistry the pair share off the court.
"People don't see what we have outside the court as well," Garland added. "We have a real relationship outside the court. We go to dinners, we go out together, drink wine together – whatever it is. That's my brother. We know what the social media and everybody gonna say about it, but when we get between these lines – our relationship – we're locked in for sure."
Garland was quick to refute reports that he requested a trade this summer, stating that he wasn't sure where that report – first shared by Sham Charania – came from. He also made it very clear that throughout that situation he told Altman that he wanted to be in Cleveland. The two sides are on the same page heading into the 2024-25 campaign. Atkinson has some big things planned for the Cavaliers stars.
"The media stuff doesn't really get to me," said Garland, admitting that people close to him do send him things from time-to-time. "What really matters is what this organization really wants. What they hear. What they tell me. So, just really worried about the organization not the outside."