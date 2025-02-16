Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Star Makes History With Skills Challenge Victory

The Cleveland Cavaliers Skills Challenge pair made a bold statement during Saturday night's festivities.

Jared Koch

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Evan Mobley (4) of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after winning the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Evan Mobley (4) of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after winning the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley were able to take care of business on Saturday night during the All-Star Skills Challenge, representing the Cleveland Cavaliers and bringing home what will be Mitchell's first-ever win in the event, and Mobley's second.

After advancing past round one, the Cavs duo was tasked to face the Golden State Warriors pair of Draymond Green and Moses Moody, who ultimately fell short of earning a better time through the obstacle course after Cleveland finished with an impressive 1:00 in the final round.

With that, Team Cavaliers took home the Skills Challenge for the second time in four years.

And with Mobley's second career victory for the competition in the books, the big man put himself in a unique and small crowd of multiple-time winners throughout league history.

Only four players since the introduction of the Skills Challenge in 2003 have been able to win the honors twice: Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Damian Lillard, and now Evan Mobley. The win also makes the Cavaliers star the first non-guard to win the competition twice.

Mobley was a part of the Cavaliers' winning trio during the 2022 event alongside teammates Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland on Team Cavaliers. Three years later, he's returned to reclaim his spot at the top.

The historic mark is just another achievement to add to Mobley's strong 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old landed his first All-Star selection this season, a game in which he'll be a part of on Sunday night in hopes of landing back-to-back victories on the weekend.

Mobley will suit up alongside Garland and the rest of Kenny's Young Stars to kick off the All-Star Game on Sunday in hopes of taking down Chuck's Global Stars –– coincidentally against Donovan Mitchell. If he notches a win there, he'll go on to compete for a chance to take home the entire event.

Sunday's festivities will get rolling at 8 PM ET in San Francisco.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

MORE: Cavaliers' Darius Garland Comes Up Short In NBA Three-Point Contest

MORE: Donovan Mitchell Credits This Cavaliers Coach for His Success

MORE: Cavaliers Coach On Cleveland Star: 'He Wants To Be One Of The Greats'

MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Reunite With Fan Favorite

MORE: Cavaliers Coach Gives Team Massive Credit Heading Into All-Star Break

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News