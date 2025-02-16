Cavaliers Star Makes History With Skills Challenge Victory
Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley were able to take care of business on Saturday night during the All-Star Skills Challenge, representing the Cleveland Cavaliers and bringing home what will be Mitchell's first-ever win in the event, and Mobley's second.
After advancing past round one, the Cavs duo was tasked to face the Golden State Warriors pair of Draymond Green and Moses Moody, who ultimately fell short of earning a better time through the obstacle course after Cleveland finished with an impressive 1:00 in the final round.
With that, Team Cavaliers took home the Skills Challenge for the second time in four years.
And with Mobley's second career victory for the competition in the books, the big man put himself in a unique and small crowd of multiple-time winners throughout league history.
Only four players since the introduction of the Skills Challenge in 2003 have been able to win the honors twice: Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Damian Lillard, and now Evan Mobley. The win also makes the Cavaliers star the first non-guard to win the competition twice.
Mobley was a part of the Cavaliers' winning trio during the 2022 event alongside teammates Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland on Team Cavaliers. Three years later, he's returned to reclaim his spot at the top.
The historic mark is just another achievement to add to Mobley's strong 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old landed his first All-Star selection this season, a game in which he'll be a part of on Sunday night in hopes of landing back-to-back victories on the weekend.
Mobley will suit up alongside Garland and the rest of Kenny's Young Stars to kick off the All-Star Game on Sunday in hopes of taking down Chuck's Global Stars –– coincidentally against Donovan Mitchell. If he notches a win there, he'll go on to compete for a chance to take home the entire event.
Sunday's festivities will get rolling at 8 PM ET in San Francisco.
