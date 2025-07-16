Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Forward Makes Bold Claim About Role With Team

This Cleveland Cavaliers forward believes he could have a big role with the team next season.

Tommy Wild

Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (30) dribbles in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (30) dribbles in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have at least one open roster spot remaining as they finalize their team for next season.

One player who is making a strong case to claim that vacancy is Nae'qwan Tomlin, as he continues to impress during the NBA Summer League.

However, the Cavaliers forward is hoping to be more than just a player on Cleveland's roster next season. Tomlin recently said that because of the work he's put in and the growth he continues to make, "I think I can be a rotational guy."

Tomlin believes his most confident in his ability to "be everywhere on the floor, trying to get deflections, getting offensive rebounds, give teams more possessions, catch-and-shooting."

It's going to be extremely difficult for any player to crack Cleveland's rotation.

The starting five seems all but set with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen beginning the game on the floor.

Then, the bench already has De'Andre Hunter, Larry Nance Jr, Lonzo Ball, and Sam Merrill being the first players off the bench. Next up would be Dean Wade and Jaylon Tyson.

That said, Tomlin certainly is making a strong case that he should at least be getting some recognition for a spot.

So far through Cleveland's three Summer League games, the forward is averaging 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 65 percent from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc.

If Tomlin keeps this up, it will be interesting to see what type of role he has with the Cavaliers next season.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

