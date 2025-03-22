Cavaliers Head Coach Has Shocking Reaction To Losing Streak
A four-game losing streak could be the time for a coach to highlight the negatives and areas a team needs to improve, but Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson took a different approach on Friday night.
The Cavaliers lost to the Phoenix Suns 123-112, but Atkinson decided to focus on the positives from the game rather than the negatives.
"I turned positive. I thought our spirit and our energy, and our juice was better in the second half. I loved how our bench guys came in: Ty, Sam, Dean. I thought [Javonte Green] gave us some good minutes," said Atkinson after the game.
"I told them we have a great team. I loved how we fought in the second half. A little adversity, probably a good thing at this point in the season."
It's an intriguing decision for a coach to focus on the positive following a fourth straight loss, but Atkinson's goal of this approach was to help give the players perspective.
"That's part of my job: Understanding the context, where we are in the season, what we want to accomplish, knowing our guys. Sometimes, it's not that way, you get on them."
Talent-wise, the Cavaliers are going to be fine. They have three All-Stars on their roster and one of the deepest benches in the NBA.
But as Atkinson said, "Our energy and our spirit it just wasn't there. We were there at the game, but we weren't present."
Now, Cleveland just needs to dial back into what they've done so well all season.
