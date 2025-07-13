Cavaliers Not Named Suitor for Bradley Beal
One of the league's hottest names, potentially set to hit the buyout market in the coming days to weeks of this NBA offseason, has been Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal– the former All-Star who resides on a hefty $53 million contract for this season and a $57 million player option for next summer that sticks him on one of the uglier contracts within the league by a wide margin.
However, while nothing's been ironed out for certain, the Suns and Beal have reportedly gotten close to axing that contract in the form of a buyout– something that would effectively leave the Phoenix guard left free to sign on the open market to whatever team would be interested in acquiring his services.
As for the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances to pick up Beal in a buyout, though? Don't hold your breath on it.
During the latest report from The Stein Line, several teams were rattled off as potential fits with interest in Beal in the event of a buyout– a list that included many names, but not the Cavs.
"While sources say that Beal will ultimately receive that amount no matter how his eventual exit from the Suns plays out, it is believed that he could elect to wait for that payment to go through before proceeding with his departure from the desert," Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote. "The Clippers, Lakers, Warriors, Timberwolves and, yes, Giannis' Bucks are teams with a confirmed interest in signing Beal once he reaches the open market ... with the Clippers widely regarded as a particularly strong contender to land the 33-year-old former All-Star."
It's a wide-spanning mix, many names from the West, and one lone suitor from the East in the form of the Milwaukee Bucks aspring for upgrades at their guard position, but no mention of the Cavs looking to add Beal as a guard in their second unit.
The Cavaliers have already made a few key adjustments to their guard rotation this summer. Whether it be the move to bring in Lonzo Ball to their backcourt, or the decision not to re-sign Ty Jerome, moves have been made to certify a different outlook behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, but nothing that puts Beal quite in those plans.
Anything can happen in this league, but more likely than not, expect Beal to wind up on the West Coast with a team like the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers rather than a trip to The Land.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cavaliers Have One Major Summer League Name Worth Watching
MORE: Former Cavaliers Point Guard Says 'I Didn’t Make Friends, Just Teammates' in the NBA
MORE: 2nd-Year Two-Way Player Dominates in Cavaliers First Summer League Game
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Kenny Atkinson Teases Vision for Lonzo Ball in 2025-26
MORE: 3 Cavaliers With Something To Prove During NBA Summer League