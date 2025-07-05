Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Fair Grade for Free Agency Moves
The Cleveland Cavaliers have already made several moves since the new NBA league year started.
The Wine and Gold re-signed Sam Merrill, traded for Lonzo Ball, and signed Larry Nance Jr. All of these are solid depth moves for a team that needed a restructuring of the bench after last year's playoff loss.
Bleacher Report Greg Swartz graded all teams' offseason moves so far, and gave the Cavaliers a grade of "B-."
The analyst admitted that not bringing back Ty Jerome, while giving Sam Merrill a similar contract to what the Sixth Man of the Year finalist received, was a "bizarre decision," but understands that Merrill is a better defender and spot-up shooter.
In terms of the Ball trade, Swartz wrote, "Cleveland has to hope that Lonzo Ball can stay healthy or else playmaking will be an issue."
Potentially, the most impactful move the front office made was signing Nance.
"Nance was the perfect third big for this team, however, someone who can play alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen while spacing the floor. Someone who still spends his offseasons in Northeast Ohio, Nance returns to the Cavs for a second time and with a much better roster around him," wrote Swartz.
All in all, a grade of B- is for Cleveland considering the risk and reward associated with these moves.
On paper, adding Ball and Nance to the bench is a solid addition and will greatly improve the second unit's playmaking. However, concerns about their health are extremely valid.
It will be fun to see this team eventually take the floor together in the fall.
