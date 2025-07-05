Cavaliers Receive Exciting Take In Too-Early NBA Power Rankings
It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't going to make any major roster changes or break up the core four after an early playoff exit last postseason.
However, Cleveland's front office has still been operating around the margins and has made two rather sneaky moves, trading for Lonzo Ball and signing free agent Larry Nance Jr.
With the core in place and these slight roster moves, Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports still believes the Cavaliers are a top-tier team in the NBA, and ranked them at No. 2 in his too-early NBA Power Rankings.
"The Cavs didn't panic after their unexpected playoff exit, with the only major offseason change being Lonzo Ball coming in from Chicago to replace backup guard Ty Jerome, whose price tag got too high," wrote Ward-Henninger.
"There's no reason to think Cleveland won't have a legitimate shot to earn the East's No. 1 seed again, especially with Boston likely out of the picture. Kenny Atkinson has figured out a winning formula, and they could actually be even better as Evan Mobley and Darius Garland continue to grow."
It's exciting to think about the Cavaliers putting together another 60+ win season and securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference in back-to-back years.
However, this team won't be judged on what they do during the 82-game stretch; it's all about what happens in the playoffs, and the team is well aware of this.
Cleveland's moves in the offseason so far should theoretically make them a more well-rounded team, but we'll have to wait and see whether that's the case.
