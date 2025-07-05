Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Receive Exciting Take In Too-Early NBA Power Rankings

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a good chance to be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for consecutive seasons.

Tommy Wild

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with center Jarrett Allen (31) against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with center Jarrett Allen (31) against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't going to make any major roster changes or break up the core four after an early playoff exit last postseason.

However, Cleveland's front office has still been operating around the margins and has made two rather sneaky moves, trading for Lonzo Ball and signing free agent Larry Nance Jr.

With the core in place and these slight roster moves, Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports still believes the Cavaliers are a top-tier team in the NBA, and ranked them at No. 2 in his too-early NBA Power Rankings.

Evan Mobley (4) and guard Darius Garland (10) celebrate
Feb 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Darius Garland (10) celebrate after guard Sam Merrill (not pictured) hit a three point basket during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"The Cavs didn't panic after their unexpected playoff exit, with the only major offseason change being Lonzo Ball coming in from Chicago to replace backup guard Ty Jerome, whose price tag got too high," wrote Ward-Henninger.

"There's no reason to think Cleveland won't have a legitimate shot to earn the East's No. 1 seed again, especially with Boston likely out of the picture. Kenny Atkinson has figured out a winning formula, and they could actually be even better as Evan Mobley and Darius Garland continue to grow."

It's exciting to think about the Cavaliers putting together another 60+ win season and securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference in back-to-back years.

However, this team won't be judged on what they do during the 82-game stretch; it's all about what happens in the playoffs, and the team is well aware of this.

Cleveland's moves in the offseason so far should theoretically make them a more well-rounded team, but we'll have to wait and see whether that's the case.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:

MORE: Donovan Mitchell Gets Honest About Cavaliers Playoff Loss To Pacers

MORE: NBA Insider Offers Major Update on Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Rumors

MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Unveil 2025 Summer League Roster

MORE: Insider Drops Bombshell on Potential LeBron James, Cavaliers Reunion

MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Take After Losing Ty Jerome

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News