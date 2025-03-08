Cavaliers Star Gets Honest Following Close Victory vs. Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their current winning streak to 12 games following their victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Even though the Cavs did come out victorious, it wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination, and Donovan Mitchell highlighted some of those miscues after the game.
"I mean, we won. But that was ... we won," said Mitchell, shaking his head left and right.
"I think we were just a step behind today. It started with me. I think it's tough. We're winning games, but I'm always going to hold us to a high standard, myself included. Rough start and rough finish, and we shouldn't have been in that position: mistakes, turnovers, defensive mishaps, rebounds."
Mitchell went on to explain that he felt the Cavaliers "played down" to the team currently in last place in the Eastern Conference.
The frustrations from Cleveland All-Star shooting guard isn't certainly warranted.
The Cavaliers did not play their best game, especially on defense, and the box score backs this up. Charlotte shot 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from the arc, with Miles Bridges dropping 46 points all on his own.
Mitchell also pointed out that he was most frustrated with himself in the victory.
Yes, he missed two key free throws with 4.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter that luckily won't come back to haunt him, but it was more than just that sequence.
Mitchell shot 31 percent (6-for-19) from the floor and missed all six three-pointers he attempted. It just wasn't his night on offense.
In the end, the Cavaliers still won, and their winning streak lives on.
However, this game proves Cleveland still has a few things to clean up as it prepares for the playoffs.
