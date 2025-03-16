Cleveland Cavaliers Superstar Gets Honest After Loss To Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers winning streak has officially come to an end after 16 straight victories.
The Orlando Magic are responsible for snapping that streak, defeating the Wine and Gold 108-103 on Sunday afternoon.
Cleveland has played near basketball all season long, but their matchup against the Magic was not one of those games.
Donovan Mitchell got honest after the game and blamed the loss on the Cavalier's lack of execution, especially down the stretch, and self-inflicted mistakes.
"It wasn't our best executed fourth-quarter - turnovers. Myself, DG, we have to be better. And then, on the other side, we missed some open looks," said Mitchell following the game.
"You always want to learn through a win. I'm never going to say I'm glad we lost, but at the end of the the day too, this is something we've been really good at and we haven't had much struggle with it, and now it's something for us to work on."
"They were physical. How do we fight through that? How do we execute different things? What are we looking for? It's just one of those things. Like I said, it's on the film, and just figure it out. There's really nothing to freak out about. We'll be better. I'll be better."
Watch Donovan Mitchell's Full Postgame Media Availability Here:
The Cavaliers turned the ball over 24 times during the game, and Orlando scored 26 points off those miscues.
Cleveland has generally been good about protecting the ball this season, but Orlando's physicality and pressure were sometimes too much for the Cavaliers to overcome.
Not to mention, the Cavaliers only shot 30 percent (4-for-13) from behind the arc and 34 percent (8-for-23) from the floor in the fourth quarter.
From turnovers, missed open shots late, and poor execution, this loss was uncharacteristic for the Cavaliers.
However, Mitchell knows that this loss can be used as a learning experience for Cleveland, and they'll come out of it even stronger.
"I have no doubt we'll respond. I have no doubt that we'll figure it out."
