Cavaliers Could Hook Up for All-Star Trade With Eastern Conference Foe
The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to make some sort of major move this offseason, and there has already been ample speculation that they could trade one of Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.
The Cavaliers did not swing any trades on the first night of the NBA Draft, but that does not mean they will simply stand pat with their current roster all summer.
There will surely be plenty of teams that will express interest in Garland and Allen, and Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has identified a potential suitor for the latter: the Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets just dealt big man Mark Williams, which Crowley feels could open the door for Charlotte to try and make a move for Allen to fill that gap.
"Trading Allen to Charlotte would not give the Cavs much frontcourt depth in return, a role the front office has consistently neglected in recent years. If, though, the Hornets offered the Cavaliers a package including a cheaper talent like Josh Green and future draft compensation, Cleveland would likely not hang up the call," Crowley wrote.
Allen has spent the last four-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland, making an All-Star appearance back during the 2021-22 campaign when he averaged 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
While Allen's counting stats have slipped a bit since then, he remains a force for the Cavs and may have just enjoyed the best season of his career, logging a career-high .243 win shares per 48 minutes while posting 13.5 points and 9.7 boards a night. He also shot 70.6 percent from the floor, which led the league.
The 27-year-old is under contract through 2029 on a very reasonable salary, making him a desirable trade asset. Of course, the right return is necessary, and whether or not Charlotte can actually provide that for the Cavaliers is debatable.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: 3 Players The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Target In The NBA Draft
MORE: Cavaliers Connected to Blockbuster Trade for Former Celtics Star
MORE: Cavaliers' Kevin Durant Rumors Receive More Clarity
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Answer Wing Concerns in Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
MORE: Cavaliers Linked To Possible Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill Replacements In Latest Mock Draft