Cavaliers Guard Steps Up With Historic Performance In Game 3 Win
Heading into Game 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers were desperate for some extra help from the guard position, with Darius Garland out with a toe injury.
Ty Jerome did what he's done all season long and gave the Cavaliers a boost where they needed it, leading to a convincing win against the Miami Heat.
Cleveland's sixth man has made national headlines this postseason for how well he's shot the ball, but Jerome took on more of a playmaking role in Game 3, getting more of his teammates involved.
In the end, Jerome finished with 11 assists, the most by any bench player in Cavaliers playoff history, and set a new career high for the guard.
Fan favorite Matthew Dellavedova held the previous franchise record with nine assists, which he did on two separate occasions.
Jerome also scored 13 points off the bench, becoming the first Cavalier reserve to record a double-double in the playoffs since Tristan Thompson (14 points and 12 rebounds) during Cleveland's 2018 run.
At this point, no one should be surprised by the impact Jerome is having whenever he steps on the floor.
This is exactly the type of player he's been for the Cavaliers all season, and it's one reason he was a finalist for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.
While Jerome may get a lot of the love, Cleveland's entire bench stepped up to help secure this victory. The Cavaliers outscored Miami's bench 52-18 when the final buzzer sounded.
Thanks to Jerome's impact and the reserves, the Cavaliers are now one win away from advancing to the NBA playoffs.
