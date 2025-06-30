Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Steal All-Star from Boston Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers have already gotten busy this offseason, swinging a trade to acquire Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls. And chances are, the Cavaliers are far from done.
Cleveland knows it must tweak its roster following yet another disappointing playoff exit, and while trading one of Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen may still be on the table, Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has identified a far less costly option: Al Horford.
With the Boston Celtics moving both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in an attempt to get under the second apron and with Jayson Tatum likely sidelined for all of next season due to a torn Achilles, there seems to be a significant chance that the Celtics won't be re-signing Horford in free agency.
Ergo, Crowley feels the Cavs should pounce.
"Cleveland's frontcourt needs perfectly fit Horford's skillset," Crowley wrote. "He is a bruising big man with fearsome interior defense, and he is a floor-spacing offensive threat. While he may not be as dominant as he was in his five All-Star seasons, Horford is a game changer off the bench. Pairing Mobley and Horford in certain lineups could be a definitive composition to give the Cavs a five-out, space-and-pace offensive set."
Horford would unquestionably represent a great pickup for the Cavaliers. The problem, though, is their financial situation. Cleveland is already facing a pretty hefty luxury tax bill for next season, so signing the five-time All-Star could be out of the question for the club.
Should Boston allow Horford to walk, the Cavs would face some very stiff competition for the wily veteran, and they may not have the monetary wherewithal to ultimately add him.