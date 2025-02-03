Mavericks Star Awarded Cavaliers Player With Awesome Gift
The Cleveland Cavaliers hammered the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 144-101 on Sunday night, with eight of their players scoring in double figures.
Ty Jerome put forth yet another impressive performance off the bench, finishing with 12 points, five assists and three rebounds over 27 minutes.
Afterward, Mavericks guard Klay Thompson—who briefly played with Jerome during their time with the Golden State Warriors—awarded Jerome with a rather awesome gift: a signed jersey and some $100 bills.
Jerome uploaded the gift to his Instagram stories and shouted out both Thompson and Draymond Green in the post.
Thompson logged just two points on 1-of-10 shooting in Dallas' loss to the Cavaliers, the latest rough performance in what has been a rather uneven season for the four-time champion.
Jerome spent one year with the Warriors during the 2022-23 campaign, playing in 45 games and registering 6.9 points and three assists over 18.1 minutes per game on 48.8/38.9/92.7 shooting splits.
The 27-year-old flashed obvious talent that year and proceeded to sign a two-way contract with Cleveland that ensuing offseason.
He appeared in just two contests in his debut campaign with the Cavs, but this year, Jerome has forged a major role with the East's No. 1 seed.
Through 46 games, Jerome is recording 11.3 points and 3.4 assists across 19 minutes a night while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor, 43.1 percent from three-point range and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line.
The University of Virginia product is also a very capable perimeter defender.
We'll see if Jerome continues to impress throughout the second half of the season and into the playoffs.