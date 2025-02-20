Donovan Mitchell Sounds Off on Cavaliers' Two New Additions
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been busy in making improvements across the past few weeks.
Not only did the Cavaliers acquire Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter via trade during a hectic trade deadline, but they also brought in now-former New Orleans Pelicans forward Javonte Green from a buyout to help deepen their wing rotation.
Both have been viewed as solid, valuable incorporations for the Cavaliers' hopeful deep playoff run later this season. Yet, in the short term, the team may have some growing pains to navigate in terms of fit.
During Thursday's Cavaliers shootaround, Donovan Mitchell spoke about his thoughts on the team's new additions, also noting the challenges that come alongside them:
"Adding Dre and Javonte will be very different for us," Mitchell said. "Continue to implement them into what we've got going. We have a lot of weapons. But this isn't 2K. Don't just plug and play. Gotta get out there & see what things look like."
By bringing in two new reinforcements on the wing, it helps the Cavaliers get deeper at their biggest position of need by adding multiple two-way, versatile threats. Yet, factoring in any mid-season addition has more layers of complexity than just incorportating their services on paper.
With Hunter now in the fold, it gives the Cavaliers an entirely new face to run within the starting five. Green will have the same role in the second unit. For a Cleveland unit that was running at max efficiency with strong chemistry before the trade, making those changes will inevitably need some time to gel together on the floor.
For the Cavaliers, they have time at their disposal. Hunter and Green will have the next two months to adjust ahead of their critical playoff run, and hopefully, both prove to be positive additions on Cleveland's road to a deep postseason showing.
