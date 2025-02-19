Kevin Love Reacts to Cavaliers' Arena Name Change
The Cleveland Cavaliers revealed on Tuesday that the team's arena would be going under another name change –– rebranding from being dubbed Rocket Mortage FieldHouse to now Rocket Arena.
It's far from the first name adjustment of the Cleveland arena, opening in 1994 as Gund Arena. Since then, the name has undergone a collection of changes, most recently switching to their Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse recognition in 2019.
Now, as Rocket changes its company branding for a new era, the Cavaliers' home will undergo a similar pivot.
However, a few former members of the Cavaliers had their reservations about the changes –– one of those being 2016 champion Kevin Love, who spoke out about the rebrand in a post on X.
"It’ll always be “The Q," Love said.
"The Q" is an ode to the venue's former name during his time in Cleveland when dubbed as Quicken Loans Arena. A classic recognition of the stadium which stood since 2005, holding numerous playoff battles and being home to the 2016 champion Cavaliers.
And from Love's first four years with the franchise, the building went by that title. Love also had his fair share of success during that time, collecting two All-Star appearances in 2017 and 2018.
However, after Quicken Loans changed their company name to Rocket Mortgage in 2019, as did the name of Cleveland's arena, ending an almost 15-year span.
But in the eyes of Love and many others alike, "The Q" designation is one that'll stick –– the stadium's name during five NBA Finals appearances and the greatest stretch the franchise has seen in its extensive history.
Love, who now resides with the Miami Heat, will get his first chance to see the newly-named Rocket Arena when his squad travels to face the Cavaliers later this season on March 5th.
