Key Adjustment Helped Cavaliers In Game 3 Win vs. Pacers
Defense wins championships, or, in the case of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the second Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
Cleveland's offense looked much better in its victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, but one key defensive adjustment may have been the true difference maker.
For the first time in the series, the Cavaliers deployed a 3-2 zone and worked wonders for the defense on multiple fronts.
Donovan Mitchell pointed out, "The 3-2 zone, Kenny brought it up. It was like 'Hey, let's try to, you know, mix some things up.' We rebounded out of the zone, which I think was huge."
Evan Mobley, the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, also thought this strategy strongly affected the Pacers because they never saw it coming.
"We've been playing [man-to-man defense] this whole entire series, and I don't think they expected it," said Mobley.
"It's also a defense we haven't really ran that stuff that much and I feel like that threw them off. They had to adjust and see where they could score from. By the time that they adjusted, it was already pretty late."
Cleveland's head coach also so the positive effects of the strategy.
"I think the zone helped us," explained Kenny Atkinson. "We got into foul trouble, and we were almost forced to go to the zone to protect those guys... But it turned out, ironically, the zone defenitly helped us."
With how effective the 3-2 zone was in Game 3, it would be shocking if the Cavaliers didn't use it in Game 4.
However, this time, the Pacers will be ready for it.
