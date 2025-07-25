NBA Insider Provides Update On Cavaliers Trade Plans for Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been relatively active this offseason for a team restricted by the second apron, and they may not be done making moves yet.
A few weeks ago, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that the Cavaliers were exploring the possibility of trading Dean Wade, and the Dallas Mavericks were one of the interested teams.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently appeared on Bleacher Report and gave an update on what he's heard about the Cavaliers and the possibility of a Wade trade.
"There's definitely been conversations about Dean Wade this summer. I mean, he's someone that I think a lot of teams look at as an easy, low-cost, plug-and-play, multiple positional defender, but I think a lot of the Dean Wade conversation was more back when the Cavs were looking at the deal that turned into Lonzo Ball. I think the Cavs were looking at either one of Isaac Okoro or Dean Wade heading out the door at one point in time, and they turned Isaac Okoro into Lonzo Ball," said Fischer.
"So, I have not admittedly checked in on the Dean Wade trade market up to this minute, but the last I heard was that it was kind of a one or the other situation of Cleveland trading out one of those players and I'm not sitting here anticipating a Dean Wade trade anytime soon."
It would make sense for the Cavaliers to have picked between one Okoro or Wade.
Both players are similar in that they are elite defensive players who can stretch the floor with their three-point shooting. However, Okoro's contract is much larger than Wade's.
Given what Fischer reports here, it will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers do actually end up trading Wade before the start of next season.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Front Office Receives Praise In New Ranking
MORE: Cavaliers Included In Favorable Tier In New NBA Power Rankings
MORE: Cavaliers Receive Intriguing Grade for Offseason Moves
MORE: Cavaliers Summer League Star Could Be in Rotation for 2025-26 NBA Season
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Make Powerful Investment That’s Changing Lives Off the Court