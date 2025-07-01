NBA Insider Says These Cavaliers Will 'Absolutely' Be Back Next Season
As the free agency and the offseason officially kick into gear, there are already plenty of rumors and speculation about what the Cleveland Cavaliers will do with their roster before next season.
A question that frequently arises among analysts and fans is, 'Will the Cavaliers bring back their core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen?'
Garland already appeared in trade rumors last month, but those have cooled off.
Brian Windhorst recently made an appearance on ESPN Cleveland and said the Cleveland core will "Absolutely, no question about it," be back next season.
The NBA insider went on to say that Evan Mobley could have a bigger role in Cleveland's offense in terms of playmaking, which could elevate the team as a whole.
This core of players won 62 games last season, which made them the top team in the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs.
Cleveland dismantled the Heat in the first round of the postseason, but ran into a hot Indiana Pacers team in the second round, and, combined with several injuries, did not have enough to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.
With the Eastern Conference up for grabs next season, there's no reason for the Cavaliers to make any drastic changes with their roster yet.
With another year of playoff experience and a hopefully healthy roster once the postseason begins, the Cavaliers could easily make a deep run and finally reach the Finals for the first time in eight years.
