Major Analyst Drops Prediction That Will Burn Cavaliers Fans
The Cleveland Cavaliers boast the best record in basketball heading into March, and much of that has to do with the incredible job that new head coach Kenny Atkinson has done.
Atkinson has truly gotten the best out of this group, and while the continuity Donovan Mitchell and Co. have formed over the last several years has certainly played a role regardless of coaching, you have to Atkinson his just due.
It has been a breath of fresh air for the Cavaliers, who clearly were not too fond of former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who is now leading the Detroit Pistons to what may end up being their best campaign in 17 years.
That has led to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith giving Bickerstaff his stamp of approval for Coach of the Year, in spite of Atkinson guiding Cleveland into legitimate championship contention.
“J.B. Bickerstaff is the Coach of the Year,” Smith said on First Take. “I am shell-shocked at what I’ve seen from Detroit."
As much as Cavs fans may not like to hear it, you do have to give Bickerstaff credit with the job he has done with the Pistons, a franchise that has posted just one winning record since 2009.
Currently, Detroit is 33-26 and is primed to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, which is not something anyone expected from the Pistons heading into the year.
But on that same token, no one anticipated that the Cavaliers would be on their current torrid path, so you really couldn't go wrong picking either Atkinson or Bickerstaff for the award.
