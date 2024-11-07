The Cavaliers' Offense Is Scoring At A Franchise-Record Pace
The Cleveland Cavaliers moved to 9-0 to begin the 2024-25 season, their best start in franchise history, with a 131-122 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
One of the main reasons why the Wine and Gold have gotten off to such a remarkable start is a revamped offense.
In their first nine games under Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cavaliers lead the NBA in both points per game (123.2) and field goal percentage (52.6%), and have scored at least 130 points four times.
According to Cavs Notes on X, Cleveland has already matched its total from last season of four games with at least 130 points, and is one game away from tying its franchise record of five, which was set in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.
For comparison, the Cavaliers averaged just 109.7 points per game on 45.3% shooting in their first nine contests to begin last season. The team went 4-5 during this span, while failing to reach the 130-point mark in a contest.
But so far this year, depth and efficiency have been the story of the Wine and Gold's offensive firepower.
Individually, Cleveland has 10 players averaging at least five points and 15 minutes per game. As a team, the Cavaliers also rank second in the NBA in three-point percentage (42.1%), and sixth in: assists per game (28.8), three-pointers per game (15.3), and fewest turnovers per game (12.4).
And through nine games, the Wine and Gold have put together a performance matched just one other time in NBA history.
According to Luke Potosky on X, this season's Cleveland squad is the second NBA team to win each of its first nine contests while scoring at least 110 points in each, joining the 1960-61 Philadelphia Warriors.
The Cavaliers will seek their 10th consecutive win to begin the season when they host the 7-1 Golden State Warriors on Friday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.