WATCH: Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell Involved In Major Brawl With Grizzlies
Whenever the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies get together, fans should expect some extracurricular activities.
The first meeting between the two inter-conference foes this season featured an all too familiar benches-clearing brawl.
It all went down in the third quarter with a little over seven minutes to play. Cavs star Donovan Mitchell dove for a loose ball near Cleveland's bench and got tied up with Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane in the process.
As the two wrestled for the ball on the floor, head coach Kenny Atkinson manged to call a timeout, but Bane refused to give up the basketball and stayed tangled with Mitchell.
That's where things escalated, as Mitchell attempted to get up and appeared to get his ankle grabbed by Bane. As both players got to their feet, the benches cleared and a mob of players converged around the pair.
Mitchell wound up being forced into the courtside seats by the scrum. Tristan Thompson and Ja Morant ended up in the middle of the kerfuffle and the two sides had to be separated. The incident drew plenty of reaction from the Cavaliers faithful at Rocket Arena.
Fortunately, no one ended up ejected after the incident as Mitchell and Bane were assessed double technical, and Thompson and Morant were handed techs as well.
The incident felt oddly familiar for the Cavaliers, considering two years ago a similar situation went down between the two teams. That skirmish also involved Mitchell as ex-Grizzlies heel Dillon Brooks appeared to take a shot at his groin after a loose ball play.
Similarly, that brawl also happened during a February matchup. Afterwards, then Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff dropped the epic line that "we don't have the guys that start shit, but we have guys that don't run from shit."
How Kenny Atkinson reacts to this latest incident will be interesting.
