WATCH: Robin Lopez Banks In A Crazy Trick Shot

Everything Robin Lopez touches these days turns to gold.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Lopez to a contract over the summer, Lopez said that he wanted to be awkwardly effective. In his first action of the season, Lopez was indeed effective.

Lopez turned in a 12 point, three rebound performance against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night in his season debut for the Wine and Gold. His work off the bench helped the reserves score 56 points in the Cavs first win of the season.

His work on the court earned the Cavs designated Junkyard Dog chain that the team hands out after every win.

Sunday night he followed it up with a ridiculous shot off the glass in the second quarter of the Cavs' home opener against the Washington Wizards.

Cue the awkward:

Lopez was fighting for a loose ball with the Wizard's Daniel Gafford after receiving an entry pass from Evan Mobley. Lopez had his back to the basket but managed to corral the basketball and loft a scoop shot over his head as he fell to his seat.

His acrobatic shot drew a large ovation from the crowd and plenty of cheers from his teammates. The trick-shot accounted for two of Lopez's six point in the first half as he once again provided a valuable spark to the offense while coming off the bench.

Social media of course went wild with the Lopez trick-shot.

There's only one question: Did Lopez call bank?

